I-55 shooting prompts southbound lane closures
CHICAGO - Illinois State Police are investigating an expressway shooting on I-55 Wednesday afternoon.
According to state police, around 11:48 a.m., southbound lanes on I-55 near Damen were closed for the investigation.
All lanes were reopened at 1:07 p.m. No injuries were reported.
There are no further details at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.