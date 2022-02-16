I-55 shooting prompts southbound lane closures

Illinois State Police are investigating an expressway shooting on I-55 Wednesday afternoon.

According to state police, around 11:48 a.m., southbound lanes on I-55 near Damen were closed for the investigation.

All lanes were reopened at 1:07 p.m. No injuries were reported.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

There are no further details at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

Advertisement

This is a developing story, check back for updates.