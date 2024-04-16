I-57 reopens after deadly crash shuts down NB lanes

Two people were killed, and another was seriously injured in a crash on northbound I-57 near Dixmoor early Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to northbound I-57 near 147th Street at approximately 1:51 a.m. for a report of a crash.

The northbound lanes were closed and traffic was being diverted off the interstate at 159th Street causing massive delays during the morning commute.

One person was pronounced dead on scene and another died at an area hospital. Police say a third person was transported to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The northbound lanes have since been reopened with minor delays.

The crash investigation is active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.