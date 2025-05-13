Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck on I-57: All northbound lanes closed

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 13, 2025 7:09am CDT
Traffic
The Brief

    • Illinois State Police are investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-57 northbound near 127th Street.
    • All northbound lanes on I-57 are closed.
    • Traffic is being diverted off at 127th Street.

Blue Island, Ill. - The Illinois State Police are investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-57 northbound near 127th Street. All northbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted off at 127th Street

What we know:

State police closed all northbound lanes on I-57 this morning due to an investigation of a pedestrian being hit by a car.

What we don't know:

Police have no further information on the identity of the pedestrian, the current condition of the pedestrian, or the identity of the driver.

The Source: Details were provided by the Illinois State Police.

