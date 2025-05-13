Pedestrian struck on I-57: All northbound lanes closed
Blue Island, Ill. - The Illinois State Police are investigating a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-57 northbound near 127th Street. All northbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted off at 127th Street.
What we know:
State police closed all northbound lanes on I-57 this morning due to an investigation of a pedestrian being hit by a car.
What we don't know:
Police have no further information on the identity of the pedestrian, the current condition of the pedestrian, or the identity of the driver.
The Source: Details were provided by the Illinois State Police.