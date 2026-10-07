Crash involving Amazon truck reported on I-65 in Indiana

The Brief The crash happened Wednesday on northbound I-65 north of U.S. 30. At least two vehicles, including an Amazon semi-truck, were involved. Two people were taken to hospitals, and one was flown for treatment.



A crash involving an Amazon semi-truck and at least one other vehicle caused injuries Wednesday morning on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana.

I-65 crash in Indiana

What we know:

Indiana State Police said the crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-65, north of U.S. 30, near Merrillville.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Amazon truck crash | ISP

Early information indicated the Amazon truck driver was not at fault, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Two people were taken to hospitals. One of them was flown from the scene.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the crash and whether more vehicles were involved were not immediately available.

What's next:

Drivers should expect delays in the area.