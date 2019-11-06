I-80 corridor, infamous bridge getting $1.2B in repairs

Gov. Pritzker played salesman in the south suburbs Wednesday, touting Illinois’ huge new road repair program, paid for largely by last summer's 19 cents per gallon increase in the gasoline tax.

The bridge that carries I-80 across the Des Plaines River in Will County has long been an infamous symbol of Illinois’ desperate need for road repairs. Safety inspectors have given it only seven points of a possible 100.

However, it's now at the heart of a 16-mile long corridor of I-80 being completely rebuilt.

“You'll see multiple bridge replacements over the Des Plaines River, new auxiliary lanes and improved shoulders,” said Gov. Pritzker.

“We're going to see a lot of construction,” said Natalie Manley (D-Joliet). “I ask the residents to please be patient while we get through this, because, when it is over, we are going to reap the benefits.”

The governor doesn't want anything to reflect poorly on this project. That's why, when federal agents raided State Sen. Martin Sandoval’s home and offices, Gov. Pritzker immediately got Sandoval’s resignation as Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.

He's vowing "comprehensive ethics reform" next year.

“There’s so much more that we need to do to root out the corruption,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor said the General Assembly is simply running out time to get things done this year, scheduled to come into session next week for just three days and then not to return to the State Capitol until January.