'I will sign it': Pritzker supports bill that would impose fines to 'deceptive' crisis pregnancy centers

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker expressed strong support Wednesday for imposing fines of up to $50,000 on anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers if the state finds them "deceptive."

Right-to-life groups sometimes run them near abortion clinics in the hope of persuading women not to end pregnancies.

"And so that's deception. That's improper. We want to protect women in this state. And that's why I think the bill probably has a good chance of getting passed and sent to me for signing. And I will sign it," said Pritzker.

Anti-abortion pro-life groups are already preparing to challenge the law all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, calling it plainly unconstitutional.

"This state has scores of pregnancy help centers that are providing resources and assistance to women every day. This bill is trying to chill their expression to scare them so that they'll stop expressing their free speech and to stop doing the services they do for the many pregnant women in need in our state," said former state Rep. Peter Breen.

Senate Bill 1909 would also empower anyone "aggrieved" by a crisis pregnancy counseling center to sue in court to recover actual damages.