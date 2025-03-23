Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-290 that shutdown eastbound lanes: ISP

A driver was killed and others were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in suburban Cook County early Sunday morning.

The crash happened on I-290 eastbound and Wolf Road in Hillside, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

ISP troopers responded to the traffic crash around 4:17 a.m.

All motorists involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals.

One motorist had life-threatening injuries and died, ISP said.

All eastbound lanes were shut down after the crash but were expected to open within a couple of hours.

ISP is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly why the wrong-way crash happened.

The exact number of other individuals injured and their specific conditions was unclear.