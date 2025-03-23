Driver killed in wrong-way crash on I-290 that shutdown eastbound lanes: ISP
COOK CO., Ill. - A driver was killed and others were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in suburban Cook County early Sunday morning.
The crash happened on I-290 eastbound and Wolf Road in Hillside, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
ISP troopers responded to the traffic crash around 4:17 a.m.
All motorists involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals.
One motorist had life-threatening injuries and died, ISP said.
All eastbound lanes were shut down after the crash but were expected to open within a couple of hours.
ISP is investigating the crash.
What we don't know:
It was unclear exactly why the wrong-way crash happened.
The exact number of other individuals injured and their specific conditions was unclear.