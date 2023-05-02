Police offer advice on how to navigate zero visibility conditions on the road

A deadly car pile-up on I-55 near downstate Farmersville left seven people dead and dozens injured on Monday.

Zero visibility along the roadway, caused by a dust storm, sparked the crash.

FOX 32 Chicago spoke with Indiana State Police, a department that frequently responds to blizzard conditions, about navigating around situations like this one.

Sadly, it’s a circumstance where making the wrong decision could mean the difference between life and death.

"If there are no other cars around you, the safest thing to do is to pull over on the side, a safe location, as far off the road as you possibly can get. Make sure your hazards are on. Make sure your lights are on and stay in your car with your seatbelt fastened until that storm, dust storm or the snow or the fog, whatever that weather event is, until that is able to clear," said Sgt. Glen Fifield.

He does not recommend trying to drive around the hazards, because then drivers run the risk of hitting a person who might have exited their vehicle.