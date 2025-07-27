Cook County I-57 crash leaves 1 dead, southbound lanes closed, ISP says
COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. - A crash on Interstate 57 early Sunday morning left one person dead and the southbound lanes being shut down.
A little after 4 a.m., police responded to I-57 southbound near Vollmer Road in County Club Hills, according to the Illinois State Police.
What we know:
Investigators found that a crash occurred at that location, and an occupant from one of the vehicles involved got out of their car and was hit by a passing car.
One person died.
Another person was taken to an area hospital.
I-57 southbound was closed at I-80. The I-80 ramp to southbound I-57 was also closed.
ISP is investigating the crash.
It was unclear when the lanes and ramp would reopen.