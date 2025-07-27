Cook County I-57 crash leaves 1 dead, southbound lanes closed, ISP says

The Brief Southbound I-57 lanes near I-80 were shut down after a fatal crash early Saturday morning. An occupant of a car involved in an earlier crash was struck by another passing car. One person died and another was taken to an area hospital, ISP said.



A crash on Interstate 57 early Sunday morning left one person dead and the southbound lanes being shut down.

A little after 4 a.m., police responded to I-57 southbound near Vollmer Road in County Club Hills, according to the Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Investigators found that a crash occurred at that location, and an occupant from one of the vehicles involved got out of their car and was hit by a passing car.

One person died.

Another person was taken to an area hospital.

I-57 southbound was closed at I-80. The I-80 ramp to southbound I-57 was also closed.

ISP is investigating the crash.

It was unclear when the lanes and ramp would reopen.