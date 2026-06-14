I-94 crash leaves driver, IDOT worker injured in Chicago, police say

An Illinois Department of Transportation worker was hurt when a car crashed into the vehicle they were assisting along Interstate 94 in Chicago early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened a little before 2 a.m. along I-94 southbound near 37th Street in Chicago, according to the Illinois State Police.

An IDOT Emergency Traffic Patrol (ETP) truck was stopped along the interstate with its emergency lights activated to help a disabled vehicle. The worker was standing outside their vehicle at the time.

That’s when a Kia sedan lost control and hit the IDOT truck, which pushed the truck forward into the disabled motorist’s car.

The IDOT worker and Kia driver were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of traffic were shut down as troopers investigated. They reopened around 6:30 a.m.

ISP is investigating the crash.