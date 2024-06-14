Driver wounded in Stevenson Expressway shooting, crash: ISP

The inbound Stevenson Expressway was shut down Friday morning as police investigated a shooting and crash that happened overnight.

Illinois State Police received reports of an expressway shooting and crash around 1:20 a.m. on northbound I-55 near State Street.

Troopers found one vehicle crashed into a wall after being shot at. The driver was hurt, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The northbound lanes of I-55 between Cermak Road and State Street were closed for police canvassing beginning around 3 a.m. but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.