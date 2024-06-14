Expand / Collapse search

Driver wounded in Stevenson Expressway shooting, crash: ISP

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 14, 2024 6:15am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

IB Stevenson Expressway closed for shooting investigation

Illinois State Police were investigating an overnight shooting on the IB Stevenson Expressway. Police were on the scene by 3 a.m. and the expressway continues to remain closed at State Street.

CHICAGO - The inbound Stevenson Expressway was shut down Friday morning as police investigated a shooting and crash that happened overnight. 

Illinois State Police received reports of an expressway shooting and crash around 1:20 a.m. on northbound I-55 near State Street. 

Troopers found one vehicle crashed into a wall after being shot at. The driver was hurt, but the extent of their injuries was unknown. 

The northbound lanes of I-55 between Cermak Road and State Street were closed for police canvassing beginning around 3 a.m. but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.