ICE agent who fatally shot woman in Minneapolis has ties to Illinois, reports say

The Brief Jonathan Ross, an ICE officer with ties to Peoria, Illinois, fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis. Good was shot after agents approached her vehicle and she attempted to drive away; officials say Ross fired in self-defense. It is unclear whether charges will be filed, and the shooting has sparked protests and increased federal law enforcement presence.



A federal immigration agent accused of fatally shooting a Minnesota woman has ties to downstate Illinois, according to multiple reports.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, identified as Jonathan Ross, shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Good last Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Peoria Journal Star, Ross was a 2001 graduate of Richwoods High School in Peoria, Ill.

What we know:

The deadly shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue in Minneapolis.

Good was traveling in a red Honda Pilot when multiple ICE agents approached her vehicle.

As she attempted to drive away, Ross, who was standing near the driver’s side door, backed away and opened fire, shooting three times through the driver’s side window, according to reports.

Good was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene.

Officials said Ross feared for his life and fired "defensive shots" to protect himself and other officers at the scene.

According to USA Today, Ross served in the Indiana National Guard from 2002 to 2008 and was deployed to Iraq from November 2004 to November 2005. In 2015, he joined ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations as a deportation officer.

It is not known whether Ross will face charges in connection with the shooting.

What's next:

On Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said hundreds of additional federal law enforcement officers were deployed to Minnesota on Sunday and Monday following the shooting.

Tensions have risen since Good’s death, sparking protests in Minnesota and across the country.