ICE agents told to leave after using Indiana police lot without permission, mayor says

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said Thursday that federal immigration agents were asked to leave city property after staging an operation in the parking lot of the Hammond Police Department without permission.

What we know:

McDermott said armed ICE agents were spotted earlier in the day using the police department’s lot, despite the city having "no agreements or partnerships" with the agency that would allow such activity.

"It is deeply concerning that federal agents would enter and use Hammond’s property without permission—especially when the Federal Courthouse is located just one block west of our police headquarters," McDermott said in a statement.

According to the mayor, city officials quickly notified the agents they were not authorized to operate there.

The agents "complied and relocated their operation elsewhere within the city," McDermott said.

Further details on the ICE operation haven't been released.