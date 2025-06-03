ICE agents detain 2 Pilsen residents without warrants, alderman says

The Brief Two Pilsen residents were detained by ICE on Monday morning, one at a business and the other at home. Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez and local organizations said no warrants were shown and are calling for an investigation. Community groups are offering legal and emotional support while urging residents to stay vigilant.



Two Pilsen residents were allegedly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Monday morning, prompting outrage from local leaders and calls for a full investigation into the arrests, which witnesses said were conducted without warrants.

Chicago ICE arrests

What we know:

According to Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), one person was taken into custody at a business in the ward and another from their home in the 1800 block of South Carpenter Street around 8:30 a.m.

What they're saying:

Sigcho-Lopez said video footage submitted to his office indicated that no warrants were presented during the arrest.

"We are calling for a full investigation that brings great concern to our community with these trends happening across the country," Sigcho-Lopez said in a letter to constituents.

ARISE Chicago, the Pilsen Chamber of Commerce, and the Pilsen Wellness Center are providing guidance, legal aid and emotional support to residents, Sigcho-Lopez said. The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights is also assisting.

"Chicago remains a sanctuary city and as a community we will do everything we can to protect our constituents from these abuses," Sigcho-Lopez said in the statement.

Sigcho-Lopez urged residents to stay vigilant and contact his office or the rapid response team if they encounter ICE activity.

The other side:

FOX 32 has reached out to ICE for comment.