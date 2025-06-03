ICE agents detain 2 Pilsen residents without warrants, alderman says
CHICAGO - Two Pilsen residents were allegedly detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Monday morning, prompting outrage from local leaders and calls for a full investigation into the arrests, which witnesses said were conducted without warrants.
Chicago ICE arrests
What we know:
According to Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), one person was taken into custody at a business in the ward and another from their home in the 1800 block of South Carpenter Street around 8:30 a.m.
What they're saying:
Sigcho-Lopez said video footage submitted to his office indicated that no warrants were presented during the arrest.
"We are calling for a full investigation that brings great concern to our community with these trends happening across the country," Sigcho-Lopez said in a letter to constituents.
ARISE Chicago, the Pilsen Chamber of Commerce, and the Pilsen Wellness Center are providing guidance, legal aid and emotional support to residents, Sigcho-Lopez said. The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights is also assisting.
"Chicago remains a sanctuary city and as a community we will do everything we can to protect our constituents from these abuses," Sigcho-Lopez said in the statement.
Sigcho-Lopez urged residents to stay vigilant and contact his office or the rapid response team if they encounter ICE activity.
The other side:
FOX 32 has reached out to ICE for comment.
The Source: The information in the report came from the office of Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez.