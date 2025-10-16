ICE detainer placed on Illinois truck driver after fatal Indiana crash: police

The Brief A 54-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 near Douglas Drive in Portage, Indiana, after a semi-truck crossed into oncoming traffic and hit his Subaru Crosstrek. Investigators say the semi driver, Broko Stankovic of Lyons, Illinois, swerved to avoid a stopped van but lost control, causing the semi to jackknife and strike multiple vehicles. Police found Stankovic was driving without a valid commercial license and using a suspended CDL belonging to a family member; he faces felony charges of criminal recklessness resulting in death and reckless homicide.



An Indiana man is dead and another man is in custody after a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 in Portage on Wednesday, according to police.

The arrest was made for driving without a commercial driver's license (CDL).

What we know:

Around 1:21 p.m., Portage police and fire responded to a crash with entrapment on U.S. Hwy 20, near Douglas Drive.

An investigation revealed that an eastbound Ram Sprinter van slowed to a stop due to traffic, while waiting to make a left turn on Douglas.

An eastbound Freightliner semi-tractor with a trailer, driven by Broko Stankovic, of Lyons, Ill., approached the van and didn't appear to slow down.

The semi made a hard evasive left turn and entered the left inside lane of westbound U.S. 20, where it struck a westbound Subaru Crosstrek, police said.

The collision caused the semi to jackknife, and the front of the trailer to hit the rear of the van. The van was then pushed into a road sign near the Clean Air Check. The driver and passenger of the van were treated at the scene and released.

Broko Stankovic of Lyons, Ill.

The driver of the Subaru, a 54-year-old man, died at the scene, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

Dig deeper:

The investigation revealed that Stankovic did not possess a CDL, nor was his company registered through the Dept. of Transportation. He was also in possession of a suspended Illinois CDL, which belonged to a family member, police said.

Stankovic was arrested and charged with one felony count of criminal recklessness resulting in death and one felony count of reckless homicide.

As Stankovic was being taken to the Porter County Jail, police said it was determined an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer would be placed on him due to his immigration status.

It's unknown at this time if Stankovic was detained by ICE or if he is in police custody. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.