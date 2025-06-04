ICE detains immigrants outside Chicago DHS office in South Loop, sparks outrage: officials

The Brief Several immigrants were detained Wednesday outside a DHS office on Chicago’s Near South Side during what they believed were routine check-ins. Detainees were reportedly separated from their attorneys and taken away in a van, prompting concerns from community activists and elected officials. The incident drew an immediate response from local leaders, including two aldermen, and raised concerns over the treatment of asylum seekers.



Several immigrants were detained Wednesday outside a Department of Homeland Security office in the city’s South Loop, according to officials.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Michigan Avenue, outside a DHS Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP) office.

Officials say several immigrants were called to the location for what they believed would be routine check-ins. But when they arrived—some with attorneys—they were reportedly separated from their legal counsel, placed in a van, and taken away.

It remains unclear how many individuals were detained, though reports suggest it could be more than 10.

The detentions sparked a large community response, including from Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez, Ald. Jessie Fuentes, and a representative from the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

What they're saying:

One of the individuals reportedly taken into custody was a woman named Yolanda, who activists say is appealing her immigration case in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Her 17-year-old daughter was left alone.

"We're seeing this in other cities. It's just an attempt to get numbers. Nothing more. A lot of the people here are in asylum proceedings. There's lawyers… their clients have been granted asylum," Xanat Sobrevilla, with Organized Communities Against Deportations, said. "Yolanda, she is in appeals in the seventh circuit. Should not have been taken in. Her daughter is now alone. She's 17, and we're going to be asking for her release."

The Chicago Police Department said officers responded to two calls for assistance at the scene but arrived "without knowledge of immigration enforcement" occurring.

Officers spoke with individuals at the location, including protesters, but did not assist with immigration enforcement, according to a department spokesperson.

"All actions taken by CPD during this incident were in accordance with CPD policy and the City of Chicago Municipal Code, including the Welcoming City Ordinance. No arrests were made by CPD and the crowd dispersed without incident," the department said.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a statement earlier Wednesday announcing a coordinated effort with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to step up reviews of immigration records and crack down on visa overstays.

The effort comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, USCIS said.

"There is NO room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers. Anyone who thinks they can come to America and advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here. We will find you, deport you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in a statement.

What's next:

FOX 32 has reached out to ICE for more information but has not yet received a response.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.