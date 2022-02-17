Expand / Collapse search
Iconic Chicago Morton Salt shed transforming into concert venue

Iconic Chicago salt shed turning into concert venue

CHICAGO - The iconic roof of the Morton Salt shed is covered in snow, but we are thinking warm thoughts about what — in a few short months — will be happening under the roof.

Live music lovers will want to pay attention.

The Salt Shed is about to become perhaps Chicago's most unique indoor/outdoor music venue.

"The sign is kind of where it all starts," said Brent Heyl, Director of Music fo 16" on Center, the group that runs popular music venues like Thalia Hall and The Empty Bottle. "We all know it.  We've all seen it probably hundreds of times driving by on the Kennedy."

Heyl said the venue is going to have a lot of different "facets" to it.

The outside area bordering the Chicago River will have a "fairgrounds kind of area."

"The possibilities of the riverfront are amazing. Hopefully, water taxis in the future, people kayaking by the shows," Heyl said.

The indoor venue doesn't open until next year, but the Salt Shed's outdoor concerts are already scheduled for this August.

Tickets for all of those dates go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Go to SALTSHEDCHICAGO.COM to buy them.