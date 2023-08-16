IDOT employee dies after being crushed at Kendall County facility

An Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) worker was crushed to death at an industrial facility Tuesday morning.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal incident at the IDOT facility in the 8000 block of Route 47 in Kendall Township.

Deputies responded to the facility at approximately 10:35 a.m. for a report of an industrial incident involving an employee at the facility who was pinned between two large pieces of equipment.

Staff at the facility performed life-saving measures before officers arrived, however, the individual died as a result of their injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Kendall County Sheriff’s detectives are conducting an investigation into the incident. No foul play is suspected, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

No additional information is available for release at this time.