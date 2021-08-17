IDOT hiring 1,000 seasonal employees for snow and ice removal

It's still summertime but the Illinois Department of Transportation is already thinking about snow.

IDOT announced on Monday that it's beginning to hire for the winter season through its annual "snowbird" program.

They are looking for people to help plow the streets and they say it could lead to a full-time job.

"While these positions are crucial to our frontline snow-and-ice response efforts, they also have led to full-time jobs as highway maintainers and fulfilling careers at IDOT," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.

Osman said the department is look to hire as many as 1,000 seasonal on-call positions that pay $20 per hour to assist with snow and ice removal.

Positions open next week. Applicants must have a commercial driver's license and submit to a criminal background check, IDOT said.

You can apply online at idot.illinois.gov.