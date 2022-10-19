IDOT warns drivers to slow down for animals after Illinois saw 14K crashes involving deer last year
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Transportation is sharing a reminder to mark the start of deer mating season.
As the animals become more active, IDOT is warning drivers to pay extra attention during dawn and dusk hours, and to slow down if animals are present.
There were more than 14,000 crashes involving deer last year across the state.
Cook County saw the most at 493.