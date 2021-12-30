IDPH adopts CDC quarantine and isolation recommendations of 10 days to 5

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday it is adopting the CDC's latest recommendation for isolation and quarantine.

The CDC updated its recommendation on Monday, lessening the isolation period for those who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to five if they do not have symptoms, but must continue to mask up for five days after isolation ends. The recommendations apply to all, regardless of vaccination status.

Those who have received two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, as well as their booster, do not need to quarantine after close contact with a case, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure, according to IDPH.

Additionally, those who have not yet reached the 6-month mark to receive a booster for Modern or Pfizer-BioNTech, or two months for Johnson & Johnson, do not need to quarantine after close contact with a case, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure.

Schools should continue to follow the IDPH COVID-19 School Guidance for children who have received the primary vaccination series and are not eligible for booster doses after 6 months, IDPH said.

IDPH has already adopted CDC’s updated guidance for health care personnel issued last week. Health care personnel and other specific groups and setting should continue to follow their respective guidance.

These updates come as the Omicron variant continues to spread throughout the U.S. and reflects the current science on when and for how long a person is most infectious, IDPH said.

Individuals can visit www.vaccines.gov to find a nearby location to receive a vaccine or booster dose.