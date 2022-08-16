Idris Elba shows off lion tattoo, talks new thriller 'Beast'

Idris Elba has fought Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, brought down Superman and defeated aliens – but now he’s going toe-to-toe with a killer lion in the new thriller ‘Beast,’ hitting theaters on Friday.

Elba sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss that, while a lion may be trying to kill him in this movie, his love of the animal runs deep, and is even tattooed on his body.

"I’m not going to any zoos to look at lions, I don’t think lions should be in zoos. I have a tattoo on my chest that says ‘lion heart,’ I’ve had it for years."

Elba added, "I’m close to the species, I love lions."

‘Beast’ hits theaters on Friday, Aug. 19.