If you have this on your car in Florida, you could be fined $116

By Dani Medina
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. - Police in Florida are warning against a not-very-known infraction that could cost you over $100. 

Tinted plate covers are illegal in Florida, and the Flagler Beach Police Department is making sure residents are aware of it. 

"Did you know it’s against the law in Florida to use license plate covers, illuminated devices, or any other substance that interferes with the ability to record or see details of the license plate?" police wrote on Facebook. 

This law is outlined in Florida Statute 320.061

A person may not alter the original appearance of a vehicle registration certificate, license plate, temporary license plate, mobile home sticker, or validation sticker issued for and assigned to a motor vehicle or mobile home, whether by mutilation, alteration, defacement, or change of color or in any other manner. A person may not apply or attach a substance, reflective matter, illuminated device, spray, coating, covering, or other material onto or around any license plate which interferes with the legibility, angular visibility, or detectability of any feature or detail on the license plate or interferes with the ability to record any feature or detail on the license plate. A person who violates this section commits a noncriminal traffic infraction, punishable as a moving violation as provided in chapter 318.

In Flagler County, anyone who violates this is committing a non-criminal traffic infraction, which carries a fine of $116, police said. 