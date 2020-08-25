Illinois adds 1,680 new cases of coronavirus, including 29 deaths

Health officials on Tuesday said another 1,680 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Public Health also announced 29 more deaths tied to the coronavirus. Seven of the those deaths were in Cook County.

Illinois has seen a total of 223,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,917 deaths.

The state’s rolling positivity rate declined to 4.1%, health officials said.

As of Monday night, 1,549 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients were on ventilators.