Illinois AG warns of scams targeting student loan borrowers

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning student loan borrowers of scammers pretending to be debt relief and debt consolidation companies in order to steal personal information and money.

Borrowers should be cautious of unsolicited phone calls, letters in the mail, emails, text or social media messages from entities offering student loan debt relief.

Borrowers should expect to receive reliable guidance from their personal loan servicer or by going through the Department of Education.

"The last thing any student loan borrower needs when attempting to address their student loan debt is to become a victim of student loan repayment scams," said Raoul. "Instead, borrowers should get their information from the Department of Education or their student loan servicer, so they do not put themselves at risk of potential scams."

The following are red flags that may be indicative of a scam:

You are asked to sign a power of attorney form, a third-party authorization form, or you are asked to provide a Federal Student Aid identification (FSA ID) number. Power of attorney and third-party authorization forms allow the scammer to communicate directly with your student loan servicer and make decisions on your behalf. Neither the Department of Education nor a loan servicer will ask for an FSA ID or password. Sharing such authorization and an FSA ID allows a scammer to access your account and change the contact information. You will not be notified that the scammer has stopped making your monthly payments until you receive an alert that your student loan has been sent to collections.

The company promises immediate student loan forgiveness or debt cancelation. Student loan debt relief companies cannot arrange any sort of special deals under the federal student loan programs.

The company tries to scare you into acting immediately by giving you a short deadline. Federal programs are limited only by eligibility requirements and do not fill up. If an unknown company sends you a "final notice" letter or voicemail claiming you must respond in three days before the program fills up, this is a likely scam.

The company requires upfront or monthly fees to help you reduce debt or get federal student loan relief. Never pay upfront or pay monthly fees for help with debt. Under Illinois law, upfront fees are limited and cannot exceed $50.

Any changes to federal student loan repayment plans will be made through one of the government’s official loan servicers. Search online to determine if the company is official. Check with the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to see if the company is licensed to provide these services. The entity is not part of a government agency or an official loan servicer listed on StudentLoans.gov.

The company’s emails, texts or letters contains typos, capitalization errors, improper grammar or incomplete sentences. Consumers can independently verify a company on third-party sites like the Better Business Bureau or by searching online for the business’ name in news stories about scams.

If you believe you have been scammed, Raoul suggests taking the following actions:

As federal loan payments are expected to restart Jan. 1, 2023, Raoul is urging borrowers to be vigilant.

Student borrowers who have questions can call the Attorney General's Student Loan Helpline at 1-800-455-2456.