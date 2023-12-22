Illinois Amazon delivery driver crashes into I-57 median, ends up in creek

An Amazon delivery driver crashed their truck into a median and landed in a creek in Kankakee County Friday.

According to the Illinois State Police (ISP), the driver lost control of the truck on Interstate 57 near South Branch Rock Creek.

The driver then hit a median and the truck ended up hanging from the overpass before it disconnected from the trailer and fell into a creek.

The driver was taken to an area hospital. However, details of their condition is currently unknown.