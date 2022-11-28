Illinois Amber Alert system marks 20 years; more than 1,100 children saved nationwide

A milestone anniversary, as it has been 20 years since the first Amber Alert was broadcast in Illinois.

Since the messages began, the Illinois Amber Alert system has helped recover 67 abducted or missing children and indirectly found 22 more.

The Amber Alert system is named after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman, who was abducted and later found murdered in 1996 in Texas.

Illinois' first message was in 2002, out of La Salle.

The alert system is a cooperation between several entities that range from police to press, to transportation and the National Weather Service.

Nationally, the program, now available in all 50 states, has saved more than 1,100 children.