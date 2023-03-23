New Illinois measure would allow Secretary of State to deny funding to libraries that ban books

The Illinois House has approved a measure that would allow the Secretary of State's Office to deny funding to public and school libraries that ban books.

The measure now moves on to the state Senate for consideration.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Last year, there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois.

Some new data from the American Library Association shows that more than 1,200 challenges took place nationwide last year, nearly double the number recorded in 2021.