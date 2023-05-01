Illinois bill would change rule on hanging items from car's rearview mirror

A new proposal would make it ok for drivers in Illinois to have items hanging from their rearview mirror.

Under House Bill 23-89, law enforcement officers would no longer be able to stop a driver just for something like an air freshener or rosary.

The legislation passed the Illinois House on March 24th, and it is awaiting a floor vote in the Illinois Senate.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Supporters of the change say it would help deter predatory traffic stops.