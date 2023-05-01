Expand / Collapse search

Illinois bill would change rule on hanging items from car's rearview mirror

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois Politics
Illinois bill would change rule on hanging items from cars rearview mirror

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A new proposal would make it ok for drivers in Illinois to have items hanging from their rearview mirror.

Under House Bill 23-89, law enforcement officers would no longer be able to stop a driver just for something like an air freshener or rosary.

The legislation passed the Illinois House on March 24th, and it is awaiting a floor vote in the Illinois Senate.

Supporters of the change say it would help deter predatory traffic stops.