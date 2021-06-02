Illinois businesses serving alcohol can now offer a free drink to vaccinated patrons

Illinois businesses serving alcohol are now able to offer a free drink to vaccinated patrons under a law signed by Gov. Pritzker on Wednesday.

The law also extends businesses’ ability to sell cocktails for pickup and delivery.

"Not only will the vaccine protect you from getting sick — your free COVID-19 shot can now get you a free shot of your choosing or whatever drink suits your palate," said Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker says the law will advance public health goals as well as help bring customers back to restaurants and bars.

Retailers can offer adults a free alcoholic beverage with proof of vaccination through July 20, 2021.

"Our hospitality industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, and Senate Bill 104 contains a number of initiatives designed to offer much needed help, including an extension of cocktails to go and ‘shot and a beer’ incentives to help Illinoisans get vaccinated and then visit their favorite establishment for a drink," said Rep. Michael Zalewski.

The law takes effect immediately.