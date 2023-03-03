Illinois city named one of the happiest cities in America

article

An Illinois city has been named one of the happiest cities in America for a second year in a row.

According to WalletHub, Aurora is ranked number 19, moving up two spots on the happiness ladder from 21 last year.

"It can be hard to be happy in 2023 when faced with economic difficulties like high inflation, which is a source of stress for over 83% of adults," said finance writer Andy McCann. "Therefore, it’s vital for people to boost their happiness however they can, whether through family, friends, activities, entertainment, or work. People might not realize that where they live may also determine how happy they are."

WalletHub compared 182 of the largest cities, including the 150 most populated.

The personal finance website based its list on three key metrics: emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment.

Aurora ranked 16th in emotional and physical well-being and 15th in community and engagement.