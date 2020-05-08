Illinois conducts more than 20k tests in a day for first time, reports 130 new virus deaths

MOBILE APP USERS: Watch Fox 32 News on the go by clicking here

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Friday announced 2,887 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 73,760.

There are also another 130 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 3,241.

Also in the last 24 hours, the state has tested more than 20,000 people for the coronavirus. In total, Illinois has administered nearly 400,000 virus tests statewide.

The virus has been reported in at least 97 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

On Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritkzer announced a framework for reopening the state as politicians, businesses and citizens continue to press for an end to the stay-at-home order in Illinois.

Pritzker says the five-phased plan, named Restore Illinois, is guided by public health metrics designed for reopening businesses, schools, and recreational activities in each phase.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

