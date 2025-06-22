Illinois lawmakers slam Trump’s strike on Iran as ‘impeachable’ and ‘illegal’

The Brief Democratic members of Congress from Illinois slammed President Trump for the direct strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. U.S. Rep. Sean Casten even called the strikes "impeachable" because they took place without Congressional authority.



Democratic members of Congress representing Illinois criticized the Trump administration’s decision to strike nuclear sites in Iran, with one even calling the escalation "impeachable."

The attacks came after a week of open conflict between Israel and Iran. The back-and-forth was sparked by Israel’s sudden barrage of attacks against Iran’s nuclear and military sites.

But Democratic members of Congress have criticized the Trump administration’s actions and argued that such action requires consent from legislators.

Republicans have argued that Trump did have the legal authority to conduct the strikes because of the 2001 law that Congress passed to combat terrorism after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington.

U.S. Representative Sean Casten (D-IL) speaks at a press conference hosted by the Climate Action Campaign outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on April 9, 2025. Members of Congress and others spoke out against U.S. Environmental Protection

What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Democrat who represents parts of Chicago’s western and southern suburbs, said on X that the issue is "not about the merits of Iran’s nuclear program."

He added: "No president has the authority to bomb another country that does not pose an imminent threat to the US without the approval of Congress. This is an unambiguous impeachable offense."

Casten said that Democrats don’t have the votes to actually impeach the president, especially since Republicans control the House of Representatives, but he insisted that Trump did not have the legal authority for the strikes.

"I’m saying that you DO NOT do this without Congressional approval and if Johnson doesn’t grow a spine and learn to be a real boy tomorrow we have a BFing problem that puts our very Republic at risk," he wrote.

Both U.S. senators representing Illinois also called out the president for not seeking Congressional approval.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth said in a statement:

"The Trump Administration illegally bombed Iran tonight, putting American troops and citizens at risk of retaliation and threatening to draw us into yet another Middle East war without Constitutionally-required Congressional approval. I have long said Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon. But this goal could and should have been pursued through diplomatic means first."

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: Wounded combat veteran and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) addresses fellow veterans, active duty members of the military and their supporters during the Unite For Veterans, Unite for America Rally on the National Mall on J

Sen. Dick Durbin said in a statement:

"During his first term, President Trump killed the Iran nuclear deal, which required mandatory inspections, and invited this dangerous situation. Iran without inspectors appears to have been developing dangerous weapons grade materials. And now, President Trump’s actions in bombing Iran puts the U.S. on the brink of a wider war in the Middle East, all without Constitutionally-required Congressional approval. Our recent experiences in Iraq should be a stark reminder of becoming embroiled in wars in the Middle East."

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, who represents parts of Chicago's South Side and south suburbs, said in a statement:

"President Trump's decision to bomb Iran will not lead to peace but rather cause more violence, destruction, and conflict in the Middle East. Iran can never be allowed nuclear weapons, but it was President Trump's decision to break the Iran Nuclear Deal that allowed Iran to speed up their enrichment program, making us and our allies less safe. Instead of using diplomacy to lower temperatures, President Trump has escalated the situation, which will further destabilize the region and cause repercussions here at home and across the globe. The Trump Administration must come to Congress for an Authorization for Use of Military Force."