Illinois contractor charged with $100k fraud

An Illinois contractor faces federal charges in Indiana for allegedly defrauding a blight removal program of nearly $100,000 with phony invoices.

Mahmoud "Mike" Alshuaibi was indicted by a grand jury on six felony counts of wire fraud, theft and making false statements.

He's the owner of IESCO Construction, Inc. of South Holland, Illinois.

He surrendered Thursday at a hearing before Magistrate Judge John Martin.

It was immediately unclear if he had an attorney. He's due in court March 6. He's accused of stealing money from the Hardest Hit Fund, a federal program to demolish abandoned houses and eliminate urban blight.