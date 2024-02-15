Illinois, Cook County allocate $250M to aid migrants in Chicago

The state of Illinois and Cook County officials have announced plans to allocate $250 million to support asylum seekers arriving in Chicago from Texas.

Governor JB Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle revealed that the funds will be utilized to maintain shelter, wraparound services, and healthcare provisions for migrants until the end of the year.

The majority of the funding will be provided by the state, marking a significant financial commitment to support asylum seekers in the region.

However, notable by its absence from the agreement is the city of Chicago, which has not been included as a partner in the funding initiative.

Over the past year and a half, more than 35,000 migrants have been transported to Chicago and its suburbs. Despite this influx, recent data from the city indicates a decline in the number of migrants staying at shelters, with figures dropping to their lowest point in months.

As of Tuesday, the number of migrants in shelters has fallen below 13,000, marking a decrease from peaks observed in mid- and early-January, when the count reached nearly 15,000.

This decline coincides with a slowdown in arrivals to the Chicago area since January, indicating a shifting trend in migration patterns impacting the region.