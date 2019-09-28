Illinois corrections employee charged with sexual misconduct

article

An Illinois Department of Corrections employee is facing several sexual misconduct charges.

Michael S. Williams, 49, of Auburn, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with 26 felony counts of custodial sexual misconduct, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

On April 3, authorities were notified of an allegation of sexual misconduct against Williams, state police said. He was a food service manager at the Decatur Correctional Facility.

Charges were approved after a joint investigation by state police and the IDOC, state police said. Williams was taken into custody at the correctional facility where he worked.

He is being held at the Macon County Jail on $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 10, according to court records.