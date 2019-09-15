Illinois corrections officer faces weapon, DUI charges

An Illinois Department of Corrections officer is facing weapon and DUI charges after a crash in west suburban Lisle.

Donald Williams, 46, is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and misdemeanor DUI, the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office said.

On Sept. 13, Lisle police responded about 4:56 p.m. to the intersection of Ogden and Arbor for a two-vehicle accident, prosecutors said. There, they found Williams who allegedly smelled of alcohol.

Officers found strawberry vodka, a tumbler and fresh ice in Willams’ car, prosecutors said. They also found a loaded 9mm firearm that wasn’t in a case behind the driver’s seat.

Willams’ FOID card had expired, and his concealed carry permit was revoked, prosecutors said.

“If the charges against Mr. Williams are proven to be true, then under the law, Mr. Williams had no right to be in possession of a firearm,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “What makes this case particularly troubling is that Mr. Williams was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while in possession of a loaded weapon.”

Williams was released from custody on Sept. 14 after posting bond.