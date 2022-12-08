Illinois could ban sale of semi-automatic weapons next year

Illinois could ban the sale of semi-automatic weapons early next year.

State Rep. Bob Morgan of Deerfield says he expects his bill to pass when lawmakers return for the lame duck session on Jan. 4.

The measure also restricts anyone younger than 21 from getting a FOID unless they are in the military.

The measure has the support of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

However, if passed, it will likely end up in court with at least two groups vowing to file lawsuits on constitutionality of the measure.