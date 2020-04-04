Illinois COVID-19 cases climb to more than 10,000; total number of deaths now 243

Illinois health officials on Saturday announced 1,453 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 10,357.

There are also another 33 deaths from the disease in Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The state’s death toll is now 243 people.

The virus has now been reported in 68 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Of the 33 new deaths announced Saturday, the youngest is a man in his 20s, while the oldest is a woman in her 100s, IDPH said.

Early Thursday, a veteran officer in the Chicago Police Department died of COVID-19, officials said. The officer’s death is the first in the nearly 14,000-person department, which has seen more than 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

