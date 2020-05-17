Illinois daily COVID-19 death toll drops to lows not seen in a couple weeks

The Illinois Department of Health website said on Sunday that 4,177 people in the state have died of coronavirus, with 48 of those deaths coming in the last 24 hours.

However, the Illinois Department of Health also sent a press release Sunday which said that 51 people had died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. There was no immediate response as to why there was a discrepancy in the numbers.

This is the first time since May 4 that the death toll has gotten close to 50.

In the past 24 hours, 20,295 tests have been conducted. The state said that 94,191 people have tested positive since the outbreak began.

Coronavirus has infected over 4.6 million people and killed more than 312,000 worldwide, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts say under counts the true toll of the pandemic. The U.S. has reported over 88,000 dead and Europe has seen at least 160,000 deaths.

Hundreds of people gathered in Chicago and Springfield on Saturday to demand that businesses be allowed to reopen.

Some of the protesters carried signs comparing Gov. JB Pritzker, who is Jewish, to Hitler.

The Anti-Defamation League responded in a statement, "The comparison of Illinois's democratically elected governor to Hitler is antisemitic – period. Such vile comparisons trivialize and dishonor the memories of the millions killed by Nazi Germany."

