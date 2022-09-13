Illinois Dems vow to stop Republican's nationwide abortion ban

The abortion debate ramped up Tuesday, as Congressional Republicans introduced legislation to ban most abortions nationwide.

Democrats, especially in Illinois, are vowing to stop them.

Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina is proposing a federal law to stop abortions after 15 weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and to save the life of the mother.

The measure would leave in place state laws that are more restrictive.

Abortion rights supporters quickly responded.

"States have the ability to do it at the state level and we have the ability in Washington to speak on this issue if we chose, I have chosen to speak," Graham said.

"He is definitely barking up the wrong tree. You know, we don't want to do what he wants to do. Again, for 50 years, women have had the right to their own decision to make decisions about their own body and that's what they should have," said Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly.

The White House put out a statement saying, "This bill is wildly out of step with what Americans believe."

Don't expect it to come up for a vote soon, but Graham promises that it will happen if Republicans take back the House and Senate.