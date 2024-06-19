Illinois deputy seriously injured in crash while responding to man resisting arrest

article

A Kane County deputy was seriously injured this week after colliding with another vehicle while responding to a call for emergency assistance.

Michael Rico, 35, was charged with one count of aggravated resisting arrest.

At about 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, the Kane County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to North View Street at West Illinois Avenue to serve a warrant on an individual for failure to appear for aggravated domestic battery and strangulation.

While serving the warrant, Rico allegedly began resisting arrest, which led to the Kane County Sheriff's deputies calling for emergency assistance.

Another deputy heard the call and responded to the scene in his marked squad car.

While traveling westbound on New York Street, the deputy went through the intersection at North Union Avenue and East New York Street with lights and sirens fully activated.

The marked squad collided with another vehicle that was occupied by one individual.

The squad then struck the side of a business, El Paso Grande, which caused damage to an electrical box located on the north side of the building.

The deputy inside the squad suffered serious injuries to his face and torso and was transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle signed off for medical attention at the scene of the crash site, the sheriff's office said.

Rico, the alleged suspect who fought with deputies serving the warrant, was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

The Aurora Police Department continues to investigate the crash.