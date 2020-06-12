Illinois driver facilities offer online preregistration to shorten wait times, long lines

article

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has launched an online preregistration program for driver service facilities in an effort to shorten wait times.

The program was announced days after Illinois DMVs reopened June 2 to long lines following coronavirus related shutdowns since mid-March.

Preregistration at www.cyberdriveillinois.com allows residents to complete certain forms before arriving to the facility, thereby saving data entry usually done in-person, according to a statement from White’s office.

“This is a forward-thinking program using technology to reduce wait times at the counter and speed up transactions at Driver Services facilities,” White said in the statement. “The program is easy to use and can be accessed on a computer, iPad or smartphone.”

The online form allows customers to choose a license type, application type, make corrections to file information, and to enter data from required documents, such as a birth certificate. Customers are then prompted to print a receipt to be scanned at the DMV.

Preregistration is available to customers with an Illinois driver’s license or ID that is not suspended, canceled or revoked.

Drivers facilities are currently open only to new drivers, residents with expired IDs within the past year, and vehicle transactions through July 31. Expiration dates for driver’s licenses, IDs and vehicle registration stickers have been extended until Oct. 1.

When Illinois driver’s facilities reopened in early June, there were more than 700,000 expired licenses and ID cards, and 1.9 million expired vehicle registrations, White’s office said.

Customers are still required to wear masks and stand 6-feet apart while waiting in line.