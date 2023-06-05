Good news for Illinois drivers: Gas prices have declined since Memorial Day weekend

AAA reports that gas prices in Illinois have been steadily decreasing since Memorial Day weekend, bringing relief to drivers across the state.

In the past week alone, gas prices have dropped by seven cents, resulting in an average price per gallon of $3.88. This marks a significant difference from a year ago when the state average was as high as $5.39 per gallon.

According to AAA, the recent decline in gas prices can be attributed to falling oil prices. However, there is a possibility that the trend might change in the near future.

Over the weekend, OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) agreed upon another round of oil production cuts, which could potentially impact gas prices in the coming weeks.