3.3 magnitude earthquake hits downstate Illinois

The Brief A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Lerna in downstate Illinois early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. While no damage was reported, over 100 people said they felt the tremors.



A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck downstate Illinois on Monday night.

What we know:

The earthquake hit around 4:43 a.m. roughly 7 miles south of Lerna in the southern part of the state, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It was reported at a depth of about 6 miles, the survey said.

There have been no reports of any damage. More than a hundred people reported feeling the tremors to the USGS as of Tuesday morning.

Lerna is a village of about 200 people, roughly 55 miles south of Champaign.

From the USGS

This story is developing. Check back for updates.