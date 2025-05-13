3.3 magnitude earthquake hits downstate Illinois
LERNA, Ill. - A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck downstate Illinois on Monday night.
What we know:
The earthquake hit around 4:43 a.m. roughly 7 miles south of Lerna in the southern part of the state, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It was reported at a depth of about 6 miles, the survey said.
There have been no reports of any damage. More than a hundred people reported feeling the tremors to the USGS as of Tuesday morning.
Lerna is a village of about 200 people, roughly 55 miles south of Champaign.
From the USGS
The Source: The information in this report came from the U.S. Geological Survey.