Illinois Education Association releases annual education report

The Illinois Education Association (IEA) has published its annual "State of Education in Illinois" report, highlighting the challenges facing the state's education system.

Among its conclusions, the IEA states that school is now harder than it used to be, describing the situation as more challenging "in almost every way."

The report includes findings from a recent poll:

When asked to prioritize issues for the state, respondents ranked having high-quality public schools second, just after reducing crime.

Illinois residents believe their local schools are superior to schools nationwide.

Respondents were asked to associate words or phrases with Illinois public school teachers. The top response was "underpaid," followed by "overworked," "dedicated," and "hard-working."

"This is a program that the state in the budget last year supports paying for every single high school to have an Ed Rising program, which allows students in high school to begin understanding as well as taking some classes to become a teacher," said Kathi Griffin, president of the IEA.

Additionally, the IEA is urging lawmakers to address several key issues to attract and retain teachers. These include reforming the teacher pension system, implementing student loan forgiveness programs, and establishing salary minimums.