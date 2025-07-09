Chicago suburb ends red-light camera program after 16 years

The Brief Gurnee ended its red-light photo enforcement program on July 5 after 16 years. The program reduced crashes by 32% in its first five years. Officials cited operational challenges as a key reason to end it.



Gurnee has officially ended its red-light camera program after more than a decade of using it to improve traffic safety.

What we know:

The Village of Gurnee shut down its Red-Light Photo Enforcement Program on July 5 when its contract with Redflex Traffic Systems—now Verra Mobility—expired.

Officials said the decision came after reviewing both its safety benefits and recent operational problems.

The backstory:

The program began in 2009 to reduce red-light violations at dangerous intersections, and data shows it worked.

In the five years before cameras were installed, Gurnee averaged 1,424 crashes annually. In the five years after, that dropped to 967 per year — a 32% reduction.

"This program was never about catching people, it was about protecting them," Gurnee Police Chief Brian Smith said in a statement. "Our roads became safer, and driver behavior improved not just at the camera locations, but throughout the Village."

That community-wide caution is known as the "halo effect," officials said, noting crash rates remain below pre-2009 levels even as traffic has increased.

However, the program faced challenges in recent years. The village cited inconsistent vendor support, maintenance delays, and the need to turn off cameras during construction, limiting their effectiveness.

Good to know:

No new violations have been issued since July 5. Tickets issued for violations before and on that date still must be paid.

All camera equipment will be removed by early fall.

What's next:

Police Chief Smith said ending the program does not mean the village is stepping back from traffic safety efforts.

"It’s the beginning of a new chapter," he said. "We remain committed to doing what’s best for Gurnee and we’ll keep evolving to meet that promise."