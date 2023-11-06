Illinois EPA urges swift applications for Electric Vehicle Rebate Program due to reduced funding

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is urging residents to promptly submit their applications for the state's latest round of the Electric Vehicle Rebate Program.

A decrease in funding for the program means that there may be a limited number of rebates available.

Applicants are required to apply within 90 days of acquiring their electric vehicle. Electric car owners are eligible for a rebate of $4,000, while motorcycle owners can receive $1,500.

The application window is set to close on January 31, and individuals are encouraged to act promptly to secure their rebate.