Illinois families can apply for money to help pay energy bills

Illinois families can now apply for more funding to help them with energy bills.

On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced $300 million will be available through the "Help Illinois Families" program.

The money can be used for natural gas, propane and electricity bills.

Recipients receive one-time payments of more than $2,200 based on household size and need.

Families can apply starting Thursday.