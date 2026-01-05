Illinois reports first child flu death amid 'winter surge' of respiratory illnesses

The Brief Illinois is reporting its first flu-related death of a child this season. Flu activity is now at the highest level tracked by the CDC. Vaccination rates remain low as COVID-19 levels rise to a "moderate" category.



Illinois health officials say the state has recorded its first flu death of a child this season as influenza activity climbs to its highest level.

What we know:

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says flu activity has reached "very high" levels across the state, part of a nationwide rise in respiratory illnesses. COVID-19 levels have also increased to "moderate."

Illinois’ first pediatric flu death adds to nine children who have died from influenza nationally so far this season. Last season, Illinois reported 12 flu-related pediatric deaths, along with six tied to RSV and three linked to COVID-19.

Only 21.9% of Illinoisans have received a flu shot this season, and 6.8% have received the latest COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.

What they're saying:

In a statement, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra urged residents to take precautions and noted vaccines remain the strongest protection against severe illness.

"Illinois is facing a significant winter surge in seasonal respiratory illnesses with flu activity at very high levels," he said. "Vaccinations remain the most effective tool to prevent severe illness from flu, COVID-19, and RSV. Simple steps like covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands regularly, staying home when sick if you are able, and improving ventilation are also critical to preventing further spread."

What we don't know:

State health officials have not released details about the child who died, including age and location.

What's next:

IDPH continues to monitor statewide trends through its Seasonal Respiratory Illness Dashboard, updated weekly.